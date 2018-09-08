Pete Davidson Trying To ‘Protect’ Ariana Grande After Trolls Blame Her For Mac Miller’s Death

Pete Davidson has been by Ariana Grande’s side since the shocking death of her ex Mac Miller and he’s determined to keep her safe from the trolls blaming her for Mac’s tragic overdose.

Pete Davidson, 24, is not happy about Ariana Grande, 25, being blamed by trolls for her ex Mac Miller‘s demise and he’s determined to make sure she stays safe. “Pete is amazing, he’s so solid, and he’s like, totally Ariana’s rock, her shoulder to cry on, support system, voice of reason, best friend, everything,” a source close to Ariana EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Pete knows grief, he’s been through unmentionable horror and loss himself, and it doesn’t frighten him—he’s a real stand-up guy. For all his goofy, comedian persona, he’s actually a super deep and sweet guy, he’s really empathetic, and he loves Ariana with every piece of his heart, all he wants to do is protect her as much as humanly possible.”

Mac was found dead in his home on Sept. 7 from an apparent overdose after dealing with drug addiction for years. His death comes just four months after his split from Ariana and the “Love Me Harder” singer was forced to turn off her Instagram comments after trolls kept leaving her harsh comments of blame. “It’s a terrible situation, it’s bad enough that Ariana is suffering the trauma of losing somebody she cared deeply about, but then to be blamed for his death is just despicable, it’s such a low blow and totally unwarranted,” the source continued. “Pete is doing all he can to shield her from any poison and negativity. Mac had a lot of demons that he was battling and he struggled with addiction issues throughout his whole life pretty much so to try and lay the blame at Ariana’s feet is truly appalling—she’s just heartbroken.”

Ariana has yet to publicly comment on Mac’s death but the two were extremely close for the two years that they were together so it must be affecting her quite a bit. Ariana spoke out about Mac’s issues shortly after their breakup when fans also blamed her. She explained that she’s not a babysitter and the relationship was very hard due to the ups and downs of Mac’s addictions.

We’ve reached out to Pete’s rep for comment.