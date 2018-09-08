Paris Hilton Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her Hottest Pic From NYFW & More

It’s been quite a week for Paris Hilton! From Burning Man to NYFW, the socialite has had plenty of Instagram-worthy moments — which is why she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Paris Hilton is always stunning with her Instagram pics and this week is no exception. The 37-year-old shared a slew of pics of her trying on dresses for all the events she’ll be attending at this year’s New York Fashion Week. Of course one of the outfits she showcased on her social media ended up being the infamous black dress that she was wearing when she suffered a huge wardrobe malfunction. Her cutoff pants ended up showing a little more than she bargained for, as they revealed the side of her crotch while cameras snapped away.

However, Paris’ Instagram hasn’t been all about NYFW this week. She also shared all of her fun pics from her trip to the Burning Man Festival. She treated fans to so many colorful and quirky outfits that were perfect attire and fashion for the eclectic event. In one photo, she even looked like a Valkyrie! Check out her epic outfit, accessorized with some epic diamond-studded shades in an Instagram video below!

Recently, Paris stoked her feud with Lindsay Lohan by calling her out for her reality TV show, Lohan Beach Club. When asked about the show itself by paparazzi, Paris said, “There’s nothing like the original. Nothing like the OG.” Naturally, she’s basically claiming that her own reality show was the GOAT.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest Instagram photos Paris shares with her followers. In the meantime, check out her hottest Instagram pics from the last week and beyond in our gallery above.