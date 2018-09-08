Meghan Markle Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As Fans Are Convinced Dress Hides Baby Bump

Is there already a bun in the oven?! Meghan Markle has people talking after she stepped out with Prince Harry on Sept. 6 in a stunning blue dress with ruffles that hid her stomach area.

Meghan Markle, 37, got royal fans extremely excited when she caused some pregnancy speculation on Sept. 6 by wearing a beautiful blue dress that appeared to be loose fitting around her stomach area during her outing to the 100 Days to Peace Gala in London with Prince Harry, 33. The gorgeous brunette’s Jason Wu dress stopped just past her knees and featured ruffles that totally hid a potential baby bump. “I have a feeling Meghan Markle is pregnant,” one fan of the new royal wrote while another commented on her “glowing” skin.

Before we jump for joy about an upcoming mini Harry or Meghan, a source told US Weekly, that although the couple wants children eventually, it’s just not happening right now. “Chalk this pregnancy speculation to an unflattering dress and wind,” the source said. “Meghan and Harry have a busy rest of the year. They are excited to start a family but have always wanted to focus the first year of marriage on their official work and starting to bring awareness to causes close to them. That is their main focus before starting a family.” The source also added that when Meghan is pregnant, everyone will know about it because there will be an official announcement from the palace.

Although there seems to be no baby on the way just yet, both Meghan and Harry have expressed their desire to have a family together in previous interviews and they are reportedly already thinking about baby names so they can be well prepared for when it does happen. Since Harry’s brother, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have three children of their own, we’re sure the ginger-haired newlywed would love to add to the brood! We can’t think of anything much better than a bunch of royal cousins adorably growing up together!

We would love to see Meghan and Harry start a family whenever they’re ready to do so. It’s always great to see their happiness around children when they attend events and we can bet that they’d be just as sweet with their own bundle of joy!