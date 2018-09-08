A resurfaced video from 2016 shows Mac Miller talking about how ‘overdosing is not cool.’ Watch the haunting clip here.

Following Mac Miller‘s tragic death from an apparent overdose, a video from 2016 resurfaced online showing him give his opinion on overdosing and drug use. “I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged out mess who can’t even get out of his house,” the rapper said in Fader‘s 12-minute documentary, Stopped Making Excuses. “Overdosing is just not cool. There’s no legendary romance. You don’t go down in history because you overdosed. You just die.”

Miller was pronounced dead at about noon on Sept. 7 in his San Fernando Valley home. Police dispatch audio revealed that authorities believed he suffered from cardiac arrest following an apparent drug overdose.

In the brief documentary, Miller explained how he first got into drugs. “It started by me just sitting inside all day. Then you get bored. Then you’re like, ‘well, I could just be high and have a whole adventure in this room,’” he revealed. “It kind of f**ks you up when you have a bunch of money because if you try a drug and like it, you can buy a lot of it. I went through about everything.”

Miller added that marijuana didn’t provide the kind of high he was after, so he started trying harder substances. “At one point weed didn’t relax me from everything. It made me more paranoid about all the s**t happening,” he said. “I needed to get a drug that was a little more numbing if you will and less in your head. That’s what really sparked me doing drugs because I hate being sober. I wanted a drug to do.”

The segment on his drug use ended with him claiming he is “in control of my life” even though he gets “super f**ked up, still, all the time. That will never stop.”