Kim Kardashian’s 18 Hottest Pics Of Summer 2018: Every Time She Showed Off 20 Lb. Weight Loss

Work it, Kim Kardashian! The mom-of-three is in the best shape of her life right now and couldn’t help but flaunt her fabulous body in sexy bikinis and more over summer 2018!

Kim Kardashian, 37, revealed in Aug. 2018 that she’s lost 20 pounds. Kim hits the gym constantly and is loving her results. “I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good,” she told E! News. “I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”

This summer has definitely been Kim’s hottest one yet. The beauty mogul has stepped out in a number of revealing outfits that have showed off her weight loss. Kim sizzled at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party in Aug. 2018 when she wore that skintight pink neon dress. The mini featured a cutout right below her breasts that emphasized her tiny waist. Kim went full Barbie on us!

Kim has also slayed in a number of bikinis this summer. When it comes to posing for Instagram, Kim is the queen. While on vacation this year, Kim donned tiny bikinis and straddled in the sand. Kim looked absolutely incredible. She’s so confident with her body! Also, we will never forget those steamy bed selfies! Nearly every inch of Kim’s fit and toned body was on full display in the sexy photos!

This summer, Kim was really all about neon colors. In addition to the pink mini at Kylie’s party, Kim looked like a green goddess for 2 Chainz’s wedding. The KUWTK star wore a neon green latex dress to the nuptials. Kim continued to push the fashion boundaries as she got into the best shape of her life. Take a look at more of Kim’s hottest photos of summer 2018 in our gallery now!