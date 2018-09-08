Kanye West Cozies Up To Hillary Clinton & Oprah At Ralph Lauren’s Party — Betraying Donald Trump?

Kanye West cozied up to Donald Trump’s arch-enemy Hillary Clinton at Ralph Lauren’s NYFW party and even bragged about it on Twitter!

Donald Trump isn’t going to like this! His biggest celebrity fan Kanye West spent the night of Sept. 7 hanging out with his 2016 political nemesis Hillary Clinton. Both attended the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary party during New York Fashion week and ended up getting seated right across from each other. Maybe whoever planned out the seating charts was hoping to get these two together so Hillary could help change Yeezy’s mind about being so pro-Trump? He definitely scored the top table of the evening, sitting at the 78-year-old designer’s table as Hillary sat to the left side of Ralph while Oprah Winfrey flanked him on the right.

Even Kanye realized he was in the company of greats at the premiere table, tweeting out a pic from his view and writing “I got a great seat.” He wasn’t kidding, as the pic showed Oprah standing up and addressing the audience with a microphone while Ralph looked on in admiration. No doubt with her powerful public speaking skills and storytelling ability that she had the audience in the palm of her hand with some great tale about the iconic American designer.

Hillary looked on at Oprah with a huge smile on her face. She looked so elegant in a light blue gown with a high collar. Sadly she didn’t get Kanye’s vote in the 2016 presidential election against Trump. He told the New York Times in June that he felt societal pressure from his music and celebrity peers to vote for the Democrat, but that it felt like an “arranged marriage.” He continued, “Man, I had my [expletive] [expletive] castrated: ‘You have to like Hillary. That’s got to be your choice.’”

I got a great seat pic.twitter.com/2e6o2BBb39 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 8, 2018

Yeezy has said that he loves Trump’s swagger, confidence and the way he talks. In April, he said they share the same “dragon energy.” In a series of wild tweets he wrote “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”