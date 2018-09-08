Gigi Hadid Being Encouraged To Replace Heidi Klum On ‘Project Runway’: Why She’d Be A ‘Perfect Fit’

Heidi Klum is shockingly leaving ‘Project Runway’ after 16 seasons and Gigi Hadid may be the front runner to replace her due to her confidence and modeling experience.

Gigi Hadid, 23, may be a new face regularly seen on the next season of Project Runway and we’re so ready for it! The blonde model is reportedly being encouraged to replace Heidi Klum, 45, who just announced she’s leaving the show along with Tim Gunn, 65, after hosting for 16 seasons, and it may just be the perfect job for her. “The news that Heidi Klum is leaving Project Runway has caused a major buzz among all the models at New York Fashion week today,”a modeling industry insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Everyone is excited about the opening and rumors are flying about who will step in and host next. One of the biggest names being thrown around is Gigi Hadid, she’s someone that has the confidence and on-air presence to really do the job justice. And just like Heidi, she’s a supermodel with a huge following. Plus she’s got a real passion for designing, she fell in love with it when she designed her collection for Tommy Hilfiger, so she’d really be a perfect fit in every way to take over from Heidi.”

Despite the awesome opportunity, it’s not determined whether or not Gigi will officially be a new host for the show yet. “Gigi hasn’t said it’s something she’s for sure going to go for but it’s certainly an exciting option,” the insider explained. Although it’s amazing to think of Gigi being the new fresh face of Project Runway, her life is already super busy with her successful modeling career so she’d have to set some serious time aside for the series, Still, we can totally see her taking advantage of the incredible opportunity since it’s such a fantastic one.

As a runway model, Gigi has turned heads with her amazing technique and attractive looks so she definitely knows how to work it. She recently sat and watched other models strut their stuff on the runway at one of Jeremy Scott‘s New York Fashion Week shows so perhaps she’s getting ready for new hosting duties? We guess we’ll have to wait and see!