George Zimmerman Allegedly Slams Beyonce As A ‘Broke Whore’ & Threatens To Kill Her & JAY-Z

George Zimmerman allegedly made disturbing threats to Beyonce and JAY-Z in a series of heated text messages during the filming of the rapper’s documentary series, ‘Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.’

George Zimmerman, 34, has caused an uproar for allegedly sending angry text messages that threatened both Beyonce, 37, and her husband JAY-Z, 48, during the filming of Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, the six-part documentary series that the rapper co-executive produced. In the disturbing messages, George, who is known for killing Trayvon Martin in what he claims was self defense, allegedly called Beyonce a “broke whore” and wrote that she and Jay would “find themselves inside a 13-foot gator,” according to The Blast.

The harsh messages, were allegedly sent when private investigator Dennis Warren, was reaching out to people, including George, to potentially appear in the docu-series, which is about Trayvon and the tragedy that inspired a huge black lives movement. George, who was acquitted in the shooting of Trayvon, allegedly sent over hundreds of harassing messages along with voicemails to Dennis and they are all set to appear on the finale part of the docu-series. The interactions eventually led to George getting charged with misdemeanor stalking.

Despite the charge, George tried to serve Dennis a subpoena that demanded him to show him records of his investigation but the PI fought it, insisting it could put fearful participants involved at serious risk. In addition to Dennis, George also allegedly sent similar threatening messages to Michael Gasparro, another executive producer of the docu-series. According to the outlet, George let Michael know he had his address by sending it in a message and told him that members of the Genovese family, who are known to be a powerful mafia family, were looking for him.

The final part of Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story airs on Sept. 10 at 10:00 PM ET on The Paramount Network.