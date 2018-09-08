Drake & Chris Brown Follow Each Other On Instagram: Finally Putting Feud Over Rihanna To Rest?

What feud!? Drake and Chris Brown appear to be on good terms once again, as they decided to follow one another on Instagram. Is a collaboration next?!

The relationship between Drake and Chris Brown has been quite tumultuous for years, but it appears the guys are friends once again. As of Sept. 8, the singers are following each other on Instagram, prompting speculation from fans that a collaboration may be in the works. After all, earlier in the summer, Chris took to his Instagram story to praise Drake’s Scorpion album, and in August, Drizzy raved over Chris’ basketball skills on social media. An Instagram follow seems like the cherry on top of the cake when it comes to this rekindled friendship!

Of course, Chris and Drake have not always been on the best of terms…and it’s because of their mutual love for Rihanna. When they were both starting out in the industry, they were actually friends, and even collaborated together on occasion. However, when romance rumors about Drizzy and RiRi started swirling in 2012 after their “Take Care” duet, things started getting tense between the guys. In June of 2012, Drake and Chris even got into a physical altercation at a nightclub in New York.

From there, the guys went on to publicly bash each other on numerous occasions. Finally, it appeared they had squashed the beef by July 2014, when a photo surfaced of them working in the studio together. The next month, they even collaborated on a hilarious sketch for the ESPYs!

It didn’t last long, though. When Chris split from Karrueche Tran in Dec. 2014, he accused her of going on secret dates with Drake behind his back. Then, when Drake and Rihanna romantically reunited in 2016, Chris appeared to call the rapper ‘fake’ on Instagram.

After that, there was no public feuding between the two, and it appears they were able to work things out privately as of this summer. Perhaps they bonded over the fact that they both has children unexpectedly? Or, maybe, they’ve realized that Rihanna has officially moved on from both of them now that she’s with Hassan Jameel!? Either way, we are HERE for this friendship — and a collaboration would be EPIC!