See Pics
Hollywood Life

Beyoncé & Jay-Z: 1st Pics Since George Zimmerman‘s Alleged Threats Made Public — Are They OK?

Jay-Z, Beyonce
Backgrid
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Sardinia, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Beyonce and Jay Z still in Italy celebrating Beyonce bday week! Today the happy couple enjoyed a lunch al fresco aboard a massive yacht. The Hollywood's music industry power couple have renewed their wedding vows. Yesterday, Beyoncé confirmed that the rumors about the renewal that her fans were mumbling about were actually true. The 'single ladies' singer on her website confirmed that she renewed "vows with my husband of ten years.” It is after the renewal that the billionaire couple released a joint album 'Everything Is Love'. Beyoncé and Jay-Z said 'I do' for the second time during their opening night of the 'On the Run II tour'. The couple had got married in 2000. Pictured: Beyonce, Jay Z BACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: CIAOPIX / FREZZA LAFATA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Sardinia, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Beyonce and Jay Z still in Italy celebrating Beyonce bday week! Today the happy couple enjoyed a lunch al fresco aboard a massive yacht. The Hollywood's music industry power couple have renewed their wedding vows. Yesterday, Beyoncé confirmed that the rumors about the renewal that her fans were mumbling about were actually true. The 'single ladies' singer on her website confirmed that she renewed "vows with my husband of ten years.” It is after the renewal that the billionaire couple released a joint album 'Everything Is Love'. Beyoncé and Jay-Z said 'I do' for the second time during their opening night of the 'On the Run II tour'. The couple had got married in 2000. Pictured: Beyonce, Jay Z BACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: CIAOPIX / FREZZA LAFATA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.

Beyonce and Jay-Z looked like they were enjoying life while having lunch during their vacation in Italy on Sept. 8, less than 24 hours after George Zimmerman’s alleged threats to them made headlines.

Beyonce, 37, and JAY-Z, 48, didn’t seem at all bothered about the recent headlines concerning them and George Zimmerman‘s alleged text death threats on Sept. 8 when they ate a delicious lunch on a yacht during their massive vacation in Italy. The married couple recently renewed their wedding vows and have been enjoying romantic time together as much as possible before getting back to work. Although they appeared to be alone on the vacay, they still made time for their kiddos when they seemed to be FaceTiming them during the lunch and it brought huge smiles to their faces.

It’s great to see Bey and Jay having a good time after the reports of George’s alleged scary threats. The threats are set to be shown on the final episode of the six-part documentary series, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which was executive produced by Jay. They allegedly took place when a private investigator named Dennis Warren was exchanging messages with George, who was acquitted for the shooting of Trayvon, to try and get him to potentially appear in the film. Bey and Jay were going to “find themselves inside a 13-foot gator,” George allegedly wrote in one of the messages. More of the shocking threatening texts are set to be shown on the final Sept. 10 episode.

Bey and Jay haven’t talked about the threats in public and we’re not sure if they ever will but it’s definitely something they most likely are trying to put behind them. In addition to working on the new documentary, Jay’s been busy performing with Beyonce on their joint On The Run II Tour and they’ve never seemed so happy! Between their success in music and their adorable family, these two are on top of the world and it’s fantastic to witness!

Jay-Z, Beyonce
Backgrid
Jay-Z, Beyonce
Backgrid

Bey and Jay have been an inspiration to married couples everywhere. They’ve been incredibly open about their ups and downs in marriage through their music and it’s helped many of their fans going through similar issues remain hopeful.