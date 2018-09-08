Beyoncé & Jay-Z: 1st Pics Since George Zimmerman‘s Alleged Threats Made Public — Are They OK?

Beyonce and Jay-Z looked like they were enjoying life while having lunch during their vacation in Italy on Sept. 8, less than 24 hours after George Zimmerman’s alleged threats to them made headlines.

Beyonce, 37, and JAY-Z, 48, didn’t seem at all bothered about the recent headlines concerning them and George Zimmerman‘s alleged text death threats on Sept. 8 when they ate a delicious lunch on a yacht during their massive vacation in Italy. The married couple recently renewed their wedding vows and have been enjoying romantic time together as much as possible before getting back to work. Although they appeared to be alone on the vacay, they still made time for their kiddos when they seemed to be FaceTiming them during the lunch and it brought huge smiles to their faces.

It’s great to see Bey and Jay having a good time after the reports of George’s alleged scary threats. The threats are set to be shown on the final episode of the six-part documentary series, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which was executive produced by Jay. They allegedly took place when a private investigator named Dennis Warren was exchanging messages with George, who was acquitted for the shooting of Trayvon, to try and get him to potentially appear in the film. Bey and Jay were going to “find themselves inside a 13-foot gator,” George allegedly wrote in one of the messages. More of the shocking threatening texts are set to be shown on the final Sept. 10 episode.

Bey and Jay haven’t talked about the threats in public and we’re not sure if they ever will but it’s definitely something they most likely are trying to put behind them. In addition to working on the new documentary, Jay’s been busy performing with Beyonce on their joint On The Run II Tour and they’ve never seemed so happy! Between their success in music and their adorable family, these two are on top of the world and it’s fantastic to witness!

Bey and Jay have been an inspiration to married couples everywhere. They’ve been incredibly open about their ups and downs in marriage through their music and it’s helped many of their fans going through similar issues remain hopeful.