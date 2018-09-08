Ariana Grande Breaks Social Media Silence After Mac Miller’s Death With Photo Of Her Ex

Ariana Grande just reacted to the heartbreaking news that her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller has died at the age of 26. The tragedy comes four months after they ended their two-year romance.

Ariana Grande, 25, has reacted to the tragic news that Mac Miller has died at the age of 26. The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of her ex-boyfriend. She did not include a caption, and her comments were disabled for the post. As previously reported, Ariana turned off commenting on her Instagram after trolls started blaming her for Mac’s apparent overdose.

The rapper was found at his California home in San Fernando Valley on Sept. 7. He was pronounced dead at the scene and law enforcement told TMZ, which broke the story, that Mac’s death was a suspected drugs overdose. The rapper’s tragic passing comes mere months after he and Ariana split. On May 10, the singer addressed the end of their two-year relationship by writing a note on her Instagram story, telling her fans, “Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet, Malcolm McCormick. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us.”

Within weeks it was revealed that she had moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 24. Barely a month after their relationship was confirmed, the two got engaged in June. Commenting on the speed with which his ex, Ariana, became engaged to someone else, Mac broke his silence. “Like the whole thing is a little strange, but it’s not negative,” he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beat 1, four days after Pete confirmed the news on June 20.

“It’s just a part of something that’s going to continue to help make me who I am. It’s all positive energy. I am happy for her in moving forward with her life, just as I’m sure she is with me.” He went on to say, “I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple, you know?” Our hearts go out to Mac’s friends and family, including his ex, Ariana, at this difficult time.