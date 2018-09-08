Ariana Grande Forced To Disable IG Comments After Being Blamed For Mac Miller’s Death

Following Mac Miller’s death, trolls started blaming Ariana Grande for his apparent overdose in her Instagram comments. The messages got so harsh that she had to disable the comments altogether.

Mac Miller sadly died on Sept. 7 from an apparent overdose, and apparently fans think it’s cool to take that tragic event and blame Miller’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande for it. Following the initial report of Miller’s passing, people started flooding the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer’s Instagram posts with comments like, “THIS IS YOUR FAULT,” “You lowkey evil,” and “It’s crazy because you really did kill him,” according to screenshots shared by Pop Crave.

Following the trolling, Grande, 25, disabled her Instagram comments on multiple photos so that no one could leave her any more messages. However it appears she re-allowed comments on some of the more recent posts hours later. Grande has not spoken out about her ex’s death. Her last social media post was a video of her hotel room in the UK, and was shared the day before. “Bye London,” she wrote in the caption.

Miller was pronounced dead at his San Fernando Valley home around noon on Friday. Audio of a police dispatch was released shortly after, and on it authorities can be heard talking about the rapper suffering from cardiac arrest following the apparent overdose.

The comments on Ariana Grande’s Instagram account have been disabled after a storm of abuse from people blaming her for Mac Miller’s death. pic.twitter.com/Te584GSsq1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 7, 2018

This isn’t the first time fans have blamed Grande for Miller’s destructive behavior. About a week after the pair broke up, Miller crashed his car into a pole and got a DUI. A fan then made a tone-deaf comment about how the incident must have been linked to how Grande “dumped him for another dude,” referring to her engagement to Pete Davidson.

The “Into You” songstress saw the comment and responded on Twitter saying that she is “not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be.” She went on to discuss how she continuously supported his journey toward sobriety and “prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course).”

Grande then pointed out the harm in blaming a woman for a man’s actions. “Shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s**t together is a very major problem. let’s please stop doing that,” she said. Looks like some fans could use that reminder today.