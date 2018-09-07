Noah Centineo: 5 Things To Know About The Dreamy ‘Sierra Burgess Is A Loser’ Star

Noah Centineo is the internet’s new boyfriend, and rightfully so. He has made millions of fans swoon over his roles in ‘Sierra Burgess Is A Loser’ and ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.’ Here’s what you need to know about the actor!

Pretty much the entire world is crushing on Noah Centineo right now. The 22-year-old stars alongside Stranger Things star Shannon Purser in Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and also starred in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Everyone is talking about Noah these days, so here’s what you should know about the hunk!

1. Noah has become Netflix’s newest star. Noah stole our hearts as the dreamy Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Now we all want a Peter Kavinsky in our lives. He’s ready to do it again in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser. He plays Jamey, the guy Sierra, play by Shannon, has a crush on. Sierra is a social outcast who falls for Jamey, a rival jock from another school. She must team up with the popular girl (Kristine Froseth) in order to win his heart.

2. He starred on The Fosters! Noah joined the cast of the hit Freeform show The Fosters in 2015. He over the role of Jesus Adams Foster from Jake T. Austin. Noah will appear on the spinoff Good Trouble.

3. Noah was in Camila Cabello’s “Havana” music video. He played her very sexy love interest. Their chemistry was off the charts!

4. He is single! Yes, ladies. He’s still on the market, he confirmed to PEOPLE. Many fans want him to date his To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before co-star Lana Candor and there have been rumors, but Noah revealed they’re just friends. “From what she’s told me and from what I’ve seen, she’s so happy with her man, and I’m so happy for her with her man,” Noah said. “Yeah, just friends. Lovely, lovely friends. She’s my favorite.”

5. He has a scar on his face. The scar is located on the left side of his face. “I got attacked by a dog [laughs],” he told BuzzFeed. I got attacked when I was six years old by a Mastiff. He ripped a hole in my face, so you could see my teeth, my gums, and all the way through my tongue to the other side. There was a massive, gaping hole.”