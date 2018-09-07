Joseph Randle: 5 Things To Know About Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Arrested For Rape

Joseph Randle has reportedly been arrested on a rape charge in the early hours of Sept. 7. Here’s what you need to know about the former running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was arrested for rape in Kansas on Sept. 7, TMZ Sports reported. The details surrounding the arrest are unclear, but according to jail records in Sedgwick County obtained by the website, the 26-year-old was booked at 3:43 a.m. on a rape charge. The booking sheet shows that Randle is being held without bond at a local detention center. Here are five things you need to know about him:

1. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. Randle was a fifth round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and served as the backup running back for DeMarco Murray in which he started two games due to Murray being injured. He was a backup for another year until being named a starter in 2016 following Murray’s departure from the team. He started the first six games until suffering a strained oblique. He was later demoted to a reserve role and was suspended mid-season for violating conduct. The details surrounding his suspension remains unclear.

2. He’s had several run-ins with the law. Randle was arrested for the first time in Oct. 2014 at a Dillard’s department store in Frisco, Texas for shoplifting men’s underwear and cologne. He was later released on bond, and was given 180 days of probation in July 2015. He was also arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana in Feb. 2015 after police received a domestic violence call from a hotel in Wichita. In November of that same year, he was arrested at Kansas Star Casino for assaulting security guards while being escorted out after he was asked to leave due to alleged intoxication.

3. He was on probation at the time of the newest arrest. Randle was arrested twice in Feb. 2016 – the first for an outstanding warrant for speeding and the second for aggravated battery, possession of drugs, criminal damage to property and for allegedly hitting three people with a car after he got upset over a game of beer pong. The second arrest led to over two years of jail time and he was released after being sentenced to five years of probation on June 22, 2018. The probation had the possibility of ending early if he keeps out of trouble and follows the rules, which include undergoing treatment and therapy, taking his prescribed medication, and not using drugs or alcohol. He also had to pay $3,000 in restitution to the man he hit with his car, according to The Wichita Eagle.

4. He’s received mental health treatment. After his car attack arrest, a mental health professional recommended he spend at least 30 days in an inpatient treatment facility. However, the court ultimately declared him mentally competent to receive his punishment in June 2018. His probation required him to continue therapy and treatment programs, however.

5. He played college football at Oklahoma State. After playing football at Wichita Southeast High School, Randle accepted a scholarship to Oklahoma State where he became the Big-12 Conference’s leading rusher during his junior year in 2012.