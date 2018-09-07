‘This Is Us’ season 3 is going to bring on all the tears. The new trailer gives fans a glimpse at what’s ahead, including Jack and Rebecca’s first date, Kate and Toby troubles, and more!

This Is Us is moving on from Jack’s death and taking us back to the early days of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Season 2 revealed Jack and Rebecca’s first meeting, and now season 3 will show us what happens next. In the trailer, Jack and Rebecca go to a carnival after he watches her sing in the bar. They hit it off right away, with Jack sweetly wipes a piece of candy off of Rebecca’s face.

This Is Us season 3 will also reveal what happened to Jack during his Vietnam days. “We also go back a little further with Jack into his Vietnam era and understanding truly what happened to him there,” Milo says in the trailer. Michael Angarano has been cast as Jack’s brother, Nicky, who died in Vietnam.

Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) may have said “I do,” but they’ll be suffering some marriage struggles in the third season. Kate really wants to have a baby, and she even wishes for that on her birthday. “It won’t come true,” she says. We later see her taking multiple pregnancy tests.

What about that jaw-dropping “her” twist at the of the second season? Sterling K. Brown, a.k.a. Randall, says that the mystery will be solved in the upcoming season. “At some point in time in the season, I can tell you that the ‘her’ that is addressed in the future will be illuminated,” he says.

Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) will also be trying to figure out what’s next after Deja’s meltdown. Will they move forward and adopt her?“This big giant thing happened to me and I didn’t have any say in it, and I don’t want that to be the case with you,” Randall tells Deja (Lyric Ross). This Is Us season 3 will premiere Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.