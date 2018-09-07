Taissa Farmiga: ‘Every Single Part’ Of Filming ‘Conjuring’ Spinoff ‘The Nun’ Scared Me

Taissa Farmiga is no stranger to horror projects, but she revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that filming ‘The Nun’ totally spooked her because she doesn’t like ‘demons’ and the ‘dark.’ Plus, she reveals the advice she got from her sister, Vera!

Taissa Farmiga’s new movie, The Nun, is going to scare the living daylights out of you. The film follows Taissa’s character, Sister Irene, who is sent by the Vatican to investigate after a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life. She teams up with a priest with a haunted past, and they uncover the order’s unholy secret while they’re there. They must confront a demonic nun during their intense investigation. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Taissa at the movie’s world premiere about filming the horror film. Taissa has starred in seasons of American Horror Story, but filming The Nun definitely scared her. “I mean, every single part of it to be honest… You know, I don’t think I will be able to watch the entire movie. I will be the one with the thumbs in the ear and the fingers over the eyes. You got to get both! Boom! I don’t like demons, and I don’t like the dark. I don’t like that darkness. I want clarity. I want to see pure light and innocence.”

The Nun is the latest movie in The Conjuring franchise. Taissa’s older sister, Vera Farmiga, starred in The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2. They’re related in real life, but their characters are not. We asked Taissa whether or not her sister had any advice for her about joining the world of The Conjuring.

“Of course! I mean the biggest thing that we talked about was the prep work for the filming,” Taissa told HollywoodLife. “For her character, she had to do a lot of research into demonology and exorcisms, and luckily I didn’t have to. I had to do the opposite. I got to look into the holy and the pure and research nuns. But the biggest advice she told me was not to bring the work home, you don’t want demons to be knocking on your door [laughs].”

The Nun is now in theaters. Taissa will also be reprising the roles of Violet Harmon and Zoe Benson from Murder House and Coven in the eighth season of American Horror Story, which premieres Sept. 12 on FX.