Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 7 Mos., Stands & Dances In Her Mom’s Arms In Cute New Video

Say what — Stormi is already standing!? Kylie Jenner posted a video of the toddler dancing in her arms on Sept. 7, and you must watch the precious mommy-daughter moment, here!

What a proud mommy moment! At just seven months old, Stormi Webster appears to already be standing, with some gentle help from her mother Kylie Jenner, 21! And Stormi likes her mom’s taste in music, because she dances and bobs away to the background song in an Instagram video the Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted on Sept. 7. You can watch the sweet clip below. It will melt your hearts more than the melted lips on the Kylie Lip Kit boxes!

Ever since Kylie gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, the new mama loves bonding with her little bundle of joy. The reality television star sticks by her daughter’s side so much, she even held Stormi while an assistant applied her makeup, as seen in a Snapchat video she shared on Sept. 5. Both mom and daughter couldn’t let go of one another! Kylie and Stormi also broke the adorable meter after the mom shared photos of them sunbathing together on Sept. 1. Stormi’s little sunhat made our hearts cry! But don’t forget about Travis Scott, 26, because he loves spending quality time with his daughter as well. Instead of Stormi, it was her dad who was dancing in a Snapchat video that Kylie shared of her family on Aug. 10!

It’s no surprise that Kylie’s been such an adoring mom. She was already gushing about motherhood barely two months after Stormi was born! “I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere,” Kylie told her big sister Kim Kardashian, 37, in an interview conducted through the Evening Standard, published on May 1. “I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

So sweet! Kylie wins celebrity mom of the year, in our humble opinions.