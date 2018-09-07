Stand Up To Cancer Live Stream: Watch Jennifer Garner & More On The Fundraising Special

Tons of celebrities will gather to raise money for cancer research during the live ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ special on Sept. 7. Watch a live stream of the important event here.

The Stand Up To Cancer organization is celebrating ten years of making an impact, some of the biggest stars in entertainment will gather once again on Sept. 7 to help with the efforts. The SU2C telecast, which is co-executive produced by Bradley Cooper, airs live at 8:00 p.m. on the major networks, but you can also watch everything go down in the live stream above. The event will be full of “music, laughter and inspiration,” as the stars in attendance come together to spread awareness and help raise money for the cause.

The celebs attending this year’s event are Mahershala Ali, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Beth Behrs, Julie Bowen, Josh Bolin, Katie Couric, Kaley Cuoco, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jennifer Garner, Max Greenfield, Jon Hamm, Tony Hale, Mark Harmon, Marg Helgenberger, Ed Helms, Sarah Hyland, Ken Jeong, Adam Klein, Tyler Labine, Diego Luna, Sonequa Martin-Green, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey, Maria Menounos, Jillian Michaels, Trevor Noah, Dak Prescott, Dave Price, Keanu Reeves, Italia Ricci, Rob Riggle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Winona Ryder, Jimmy Smits, Karla Souza, David Spade, Eric Stonestreet, Alison Sweeney, Bree Turner, Keith Urban, Sofia Vergara and Marlon Wayans.

Meanwhile, some of the biggest acts in music will also hit the stage to perform. Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town and Charlie Wilson, who is a cancer survivor himself, are all set to sing at the event.

Plus, before the main event at 8:00 p.m., there will be a digital live show at 7:00 p.m., also airing in the stream above. Max Greenfield, Tyler Posey and Brenda Song are hosting the digital show, which will include appearances by Rhett + Link, Uzo Aduba, Beth Behrs, Paris Berelc, Katie Couric, Hannah Hart, Olivia Holt, Ken Jeong, Liza Koshy, My Nguyen, Teni Panosian, Candice Patton, Andrea Russett, JoJo Wright, Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler and more! Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are ALL live streaming the event!