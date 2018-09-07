Sofia Richie Put On The Spot To Answer Scott Disick Questions: Admits They’re ‘Happy’

Although Sofia Richie reportedly asked for no questions about her relationship with Scott Disick during an Australian interview, she was put on the spot to discuss her love life anyway. Watch here.

Sofia Richie appeared on Australia’s The Morning Show on Sept. 7, and she was caught a bit off guard when her interviewers pried about her relationship with Scott Disick. Earlier this week, a reported email from Sofia’s team to the show was leaked by The Daily Telegraph, in which she reportedly asked not to talk about Scott, the Kardashians or her famous dad, Lionel Richie, in any Australian interviews. Apparently, Sofia eventually backtracked on the alleged “demands,” but it definitely didn’t seem like she wanted to spend too long talking about her love life.

The interviewers got Sofia to discuss Scott by bringing up her collaboration with Windsor Smith, and pointing out that it was Scott who initially introduced her to the line. “He actually showed me the shoe line,” Sofia admitted. “He was like, ‘These are really cute sneakers, you should wear them.’ And then they reached out and it all worked out from there.” Sofia seemed happy enough to answer that question, but when she was prodded to dish more on her relationship, she noticeably got a bit uncomfortable. “We’re very happy,” she stated. “I’m very happy.”

At that point, the hosts seemed to get the hint that she didn’t want to discuss things any further, but they did question her about how she feels about getting asked such personal questions. “I can’t deny the fact that that’s my life,” Sofia revealed. “That’s been my life forever, it’s nothing new to me. I’m not upset that I have to answer these questions, but there are moments I have where I just want to be my own person and stand out as my own person. I think that’s what drives me to work and do my own things and make my own mark. I want to be my own person, even though I have all these amazing people in my life who I love so much.”

#EXCLUSIVE: Model @sofiarichie is in Australia for the very first time and meeting some very lucky fans at @WindsorSmith in Bondi Junction! ✨ #WSxSOFIA #TMS7 pic.twitter.com/EtKRM5mORY — The Morning Show (@morningshowon7) September 6, 2018

Sofia and Scott have been together for just over a year now, and they’re not shy about flaunting their relationship in public or on social media. Clearly, Sofia recognizes that this is a portion of her life that people are interested in — so, we may not get much out of her, but she’s not going to be completely tight-lipped!