Ryan Reynolds Honors Burt Reynolds With A NSFW, Nude Photo You Have To See

Ryan Reynolds has got jokes! The actor honored the late Burt Reynolds in the most hilarious Instagram post, which included a nude photo!

A number of Hollywood stars have flocked to social media to honor the late iconic actor Burt Reynolds, and now, Ryan Reynolds, 41, has shared his sentiments as well. Being the jokester he is, Ryan made his dedication light-hearted, and the post will undoubtedly make you laugh! “He did it first. And best. And naked.” Ryan said, as he shared a side by side of himself and the late actor. The picture shows Ryan sprawled out in front of a fireplace in his well-known Deadpool costume, and Burt can be seen laying naked in the same exact stance. The Instagram post was a reminder to fans that the 2015 Deadpool promo photo was inspired by Burt himself!

Ryans’s post is just one of many tributes we’ve seen from some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Celebs such as Kate Hudson, Reba McEntire, and more were among those to post about the actor’s passing. Kate was one of the first stars to mourn his death, posting a black and white photo of herself as a toddler in her mom, Goldie Hawn‘s arms, standing next to Burt. Reba also shared a heart-warming image on Instagram, which depicted her and Burt in their 1993 film, The Man from Left Field. Burt’s ex-wife, Loni Anderson, and their son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds, also shared some words. “Quinton and I are extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from family and friends throughout the world. Burt was a wonderful director and actor. He was a big part of my life for twelve years and Quinton’s loving father for thirty years. We will miss him and his great laugh,” they shared in a statement to HollywoodLife.

Burt Reynolds passed away on Sept. 6th, at the age of 82 after going into cardiac arrest. The famed actor was best known for his roles in films such as Boogie Nights, The Longest Yard, and Smokey And The Bandit. He passed away in a Florida hospital, with his family by his side.

As the whole world continues to mourn Burt’s passing, it’s nice to see his memory kept alive through iconic photos such as the one Ryan shared. Rest in peace, Burt!