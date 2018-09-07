Robbie Williams & Wife Welcome 3rd Child Via Surrogate — It’s A Girl

Surprise! We didn’t know this English musician and his wife were having a third kid, but she’s here — and we’ve got all the details on the fam’s surrogacy journey.

Congrats Robbie Williams, 44, and Ayda Field, 39! The couple, who have been married since 2010, just welcomed their third child, a baby girl. But if you’re wondering why you haven’t spotted Ayda with a baby bump recently, that’s because she and Robbie used a surrogate to have this little one. The mother of three made the announcement herself with a black-and-white photo of five hands. “I spy with my little eye an extra little hand,” she captioned the sweet shot. “So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl. Welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!”

So why keep this from fans for so long? “It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low,” she explained. “Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5!”

Robbie and Ayda are already proud parents, which means this lucky little girl was welcomed by two older sibs. Theodora was born in 2012 with Charlton following soon after in 2014.

It’s been an exciting summer for Robb, who performed at the World Cup’s opening ceremony in June. And with a newborn just joining the fam, he’s got so much more fun ahead. While he has yet to make his own social media announcement, we bet he’s thrilled!