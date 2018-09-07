Prince Harry Rubs Meghan Markle’s Back In Rare Showing Of PDA — Sweet Video

While attending a charity event earlier this week, Prince Harry put on a rare display of public affection with Meghan Markle — and it was caught on video. Watch here!

The royals don’t PDA very often, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be getting more and more comfortable with showing off their love for one another in public. The happy couple attended the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 4, and a video of them speaking to one of the inspirational winners is going viral because of Harry’s rare show of PDA. In the clip, Harry has his arm draped around Meghan, and can be seen gently rubbing her back. Fans went wild in the comments section of the video, posted to a fan account, with many praising Harry for acting so tender and affectionate.

Prince Harry has been quite the support system for Meghan over the last few months, as she’s dealt with her family drama going very public. Since her wedding to Harry, Meghan’s dad, Thomas Markle, has done several controversial interviews, which haven’t all painted the royals in a positive light. Plus, Meghan’s been slammed by her half-sister, Samantha, in the press time and time again. Luckily, Harry has been a rock for Meghan throughout all the drama.

“Harry is doing all he can to distract her and keep her smiling,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Plus, the couple is expected to head to Australia this October, and our source revealed that Harry has a lot of romantic surprises in store to keep Meghan’s mind off what’s going on with her family.

Meanwhile, the world is patiently waiting for a pregnancy announcement from the happy couple, who have proven time and time again through public events with children that they will make amazing parents. It’s time for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to get a little cousin, right?!