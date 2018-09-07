Nas Goes Off On Ex-Wife Kelis & Accuses Her Of Keeping Their Son From Him — See Shocking Rant
Nas took to Instagram to slam his ex Kelis in shocking posts on Sept. 6. He accused Kelis of denying him from seeing their son and ‘painting a bad picture’ of him. He also blasted her allegations that he was abusive.
The ongoing custody battle between exes Nas, 44, and Kelis, 39, took yet another turn on Sept. 6. The rapper went off on his ex-wife in a rant that consisted of 7 lengthy Instagram posts. He titled his first Instagram message: “The Price I Pay To See My Son.” Kelis and Nas have a 9-year-old son named Knight. Nas called out Kelis for “exploiting some people’s Real struggle and pain…just to get at me….to get attention ? Fame? Another fight against men? We are a human family and we should be better examples for our son. Why is there even a issue for me to have time with my son. A son needs his father.”
Nas revealed that he is fed up with Kelis allegedly trying to paint him in a bad light. “There’s some seriously crazy things I won’t I disclose for our son’s sake,” Nas wrote. “Because you keep my son from me I’ve been going thru [sic] lawyers to stop you from this bullshit I’m tired of it. I’m tired of you painting a bad picture of me.” He continued: “And I’m no longer allowing you to take advantage of the fact that I did not want to respond in a manner that could affect my kids , friends or family publicly. THAT ENDS TODAY.” The rapper noted that he’s “hardly allowed to talk to him [his son, Knight] on the phone. Ever.”
Nas is now refusing to stay quiet about what allegedly went down with his ex-wife. He wrote: “After 10 years of keeping my silence during a decade of dealing with very hostile behavior and verbal abuse and even your stepfather holding you back from one of your physical violent Attacks on me right outside your house THIS YEAR while trying to pick up our son while he watched from the window, it was my weekend and you denied me that because your parents were in town. I just went home. This has been my life for my son’s entire life. Even our son wonders why you treat me the way you do?”
View this post on Instagram
PART 1. The Price i Pay To See My Son. And apologies in advance for the typos as I am speaking from the heart as a man who has had enough. Today i got a call from essence about my ex wife doing another sad fictitious story. Nothing surprises me anymore, including this. This is what your life has come to sis? Exploiting some people’s Real struggle and pain…just to get at me….to get attention ? Fame? Another fight against men? We are a human family and we should be better examples for our son. Why is there even a issue for me to have time with my son. A son needs his father. So many absentee fathers out here and here i am being attacked by your accusations simply because i got us in court to help fix this the custody matter? Why did i have to take you to court to see our son? Why when i win the joint custody ( which is a win for both of us and our son, it helps us with both our schedules) why do you feel thats an attack on you? Is it control ? Why do you need to have control over my life? because we’re not together? Then why? Is this being rewarded and praised by people who are being taken advantage of by you and your lies? To all separated couples out there who are cordial and co parent nicely GOOD FOR YOU. I wish that was me. I’m the most chill cool parent there is. Who has time to argue ? About what? It’s about our little guy. You haven’t had to deal with what I’ve been dealing with. Trust me. I’m a mild mannered god fearing very fair human being who tries his hardest to please everyone. It’s my nature. I’ve seen this too many times before And there was times i thought Kelis my ex wife was not this type. This is the type of antics that deceive people and people mistakenly call it strong. Seems I always had more belief in you than you do for yourself. I instilled strength in my daughter who you were already so jealous of and treated poorly. Being jealous & verbally abusive to a Little girl.
A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on
View this post on Instagram
PART 2. In life you have to work hard to be successful, not try to tear someone down for that’s the most coward way. Women are the essence of life. I cherish them. My strength is given to me from my mother. I am everything she taught me to be. I was raised in a single home by a single woman. I am a very proud black man. I shouldn’t have ignored the signs from your your first song and video I HATE YOU SO MUCH RIGHT NOW. But I thought you was beautiful. You came into my life at a time i was grieving from my moms passing. You was a friend. Because of that i wanted to marry you. And i did. And we had a big lavish wedding. Overall there was too many good times. I have to say i wasn’t the most faithful husband. I was immature. I’m sorry about that. But you bumped your own head sis. Why do i have to live thru a constant divorce? It didn’t work out. Life goes on. I’m not coming back to you. Your married and im happy for you and I’m a extremely happy black brother out here trying to make a difference for my kids and the next generation of young people who see me as huge inspiration in music, art,business, education and so on. After 10 years of keeping my silence during a decade of dealing with very hostile behavior and verbal abuse and even your stepfather holding you back from one of your physical violent Attacks on me right outside your house THIS YEAR while trying to pick up our son while he watched from the window, it was my weekend and you denied me that because your parents were in town. I just went home. This has been my life for my son’s entire life. Even our son wonders why you treat me the way you do?
A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on
Kelis claimed Nas was abusive towards her in an explosive April 2018 interview with Hollywood Unlocked. “Did he hit me?…..Mmm hmmm,” she said in the interview. “Did I hit him back?…..Mmm hmmm.” The singer said she had “bruises all over my body” at one point. Kelis filed for divorce when she was 7 months pregnant with Knight. Nas is now denying those allegations of abuse. “I do not beat women. I did not beat up my ex wife. Stop. You got beat up in court.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Kelis’s rep for comment.