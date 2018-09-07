6 Musicians Who’ve Died From Drug Overdoses: Mac Miller, Cory Monteith, & More

Gone too soon is an understatement. We’re paying tribute to all of the music stars we’ve tragically lost to a drugs overdose.

With the sudden death of Mac Miller on Sept. 7 at just 26 of a suspected drugs overdose, the world has lost yet another musician to substance abuse. The rapper was previously very open about his addictions, including his love of getting high on “lean” – slang for prescription-strength cough syrup. “Drugs are dangerous, dude. But they’re awesome,” he told Noisey in 2013. “Just dangerous. Drugs are not like a new thing. Especially with me, I’ve been doing drugs since I was 15.” Unfortunately it seems that Mac was right, and his love of getting high led to his passing at such a young age.

Sadly, Mac isn’t an isolated incident of this happening. We’ve had to part ways with far too many musicians in recent years, which can be largely blamed on drug abuse. In 2017, the hip-hop community mourned the loss of Lil Peep, after he was found unresponsive by his manager in his in his tour bus, outside the venue he was set to play at that night. The YouTube star’s death rocked friends and family to the core. “Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn’t do your greatness justice,” ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne wrote on Twitter at the time.

Cory Monteith’s 2013 passing also hit the world like a brick, as the beloved glee star was pronounced dead on July 13, due to a combination of alcohol and heroin in his system. The longtime lover of Lea Michele was found at a hotel in Vancouver, Canada at the time of his passing. The news left his loved ones inconsolable. It was no secret that Cory had an ongoing problem with substance abuse, but friends and family had thought he was on the upswing at the time, and couldn’t have been more shocked or heartbroken.