Miss Teen USA Hailey Colborn Reveals How She Plans To Balance Princeton University & Her Crown

As freshmen begin to settle into their dorms, order their textbooks and sit uneasily in new classrooms, one freshman at Princeton University is balancing starting college and the title of Miss Teen USA. Hailey Colborn opens up about this next chapter!

A self-proclaimed book nerd, an Ivy League college student, a founder of a mentorship program, a classically trained ballerina and, oh yeah, Miss Teen USA — Hailey Colborn is all of those things, and more. Just days ago, the 17-year-old Wichita, Kansas native moved into her dorm room at Princeton University, where she and only 799 other students in the world were granted early admission this year. During her exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.com, it was clear how excited Hailey was to immerse herself in the culture and education that Princeton had to offer, and she looked forward to challenge of balancing her crown with her college career. “I’m an avid caffeine drinker,” Hailey joked, when asked how she planned to do it all. “But, I would have to say I do find ways to work smarter. So I try to just find ways to incorporate the things I’m involved in with each other and I think time management, as hard as it can be, is so, so important.”

Hailey had practice with this already, as she talked her high school marketing teacher into allowing her to work her own mentorship program, Self-Posi, into the curriculum — two birds, one stone. And now, at Princeton, Hailey is surrounded by like-minded, hard workers. “I am so thrilled for the environment, and to be around people that are as nerdy as I am,” she laughed. “I loved, when I was there during my tour, you could make a joke, a super obscure joke about a literary classic, and people would actually get it and laugh with you and understand.” A lover of the classics, Hailey revealed she always has her nose in a book, and Princeton alum F. Scott Fitzgerald is one of her go-to. He and Michelle Obama are two of Hailey’s inspirations that are alumni of Princeton, and both of their inspirational careers helped steer her in Princeton’s direction.

“Being able to say that I went to their alma mater is going to be absolutely incredible,” Hailey added. “I don’t doubt that I’ll meet the people that I’m going to be best friends with forever.” Good luck, Hailey!