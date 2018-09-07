Mac Miller Dead: Ariana Grande’s Ex Dies At 26 After Apparent Overdose

Mac Miller has died after suffering an apparent overdose. Here’s everything we know about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Rapper Mac Miller has passed away at the age of 26 on Sep. 7 following an apparent overdose, according to TMZ. However, it is still unknown what substance he suffered an overdose from at this point. Authorities rushed to the scene after a male friend of Mac’s called the police to report his overdose. In a newly released audio of a police dispatch, authorities can be heard talking about Mac suffering from “cardiac arrest”. He was pronounced dead on the scene at his home in the San Fernando Valley at 12:00 pm. Miller had previously arrested for a DUI and a hit and run, after slamming his G-Wagon into a utility pole and blowing two times the legal limit.

The news of his death comes just four months after his breakup with Ariana Grande. The couple split back in early May after dating each other for nearly two years. Despite their split, Ariana tweeted “Pls take care of yourself” following his arrest. In addition to reports that Mac’s substance abuse was a factor in their split, a source close to the former couple admitted that the singer had been “holding him together.” “Ariana and Mac broke up after Coachella weekend, but ultimately they were struggling for a long time in their relationship,” our source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She was holding him together for two years and everyone around her hated their relationship and knew it wasn’t good for her.”

After his arrest, Ariana responded to haters who blamed her for his DUI, tweeting, “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was.”

In one of his final tweets before passing, Mac wrote, “I just wanna go on tour.” He was supposed to go on tour starting on Oct. 27. The last Instagram post he shared was a video of record player playing his song “So It Goes” — in which Mac raps, “Nine lives, never die, f**k a heaven, I’m still gettin’ high

Never mind, did I mention I’m fine?”