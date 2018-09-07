Lil Xan Kissed By Hot Playboy Playmate On His Birthday — Making Noah Cyrus Jealous?

As if Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan didn’t have a messy enough breakup already, the rapper just got a birthday kiss — from another girl. See for yourself!

And the plot thickens! Lil Xan, 22, might be in the middle of a messy breakup with Noah Cyrus, 18, but that hasn’t stopped him from celebrating his birthday with a big ol’ smile on his face — thanks to a big ol’ kiss from another girl! A video surfaced of someone in a skirt and bustier planting a couple of kisses on the rapper’s cheek. Turns out, she’s an official Playboy Playmate, Rosie the Barbie, who rang in Lil Xan’s birthday with his friends. In addition to the PDA footage, she also posted a video on her story of him entering the party and singing along to a song. She wrote, “Happy birthday babe,” with a bunch of heart emojis.

And even though we doubt they’re really together — the model posted a video kissing someone else within the same hour — it’s clear Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, is out to make Noah jealous. He later posted a picture with a different girl named Chloe on Instagram. Fans have suspected they were dating since his breakup with Noah, and the fact that they were cuddled up close in this shot sure didn’t help. She had her head on his shoulder, while his hand was on her hair, but the rapper was quick to deny any relationship claims in his caption. “And the Heartbreak Soldier must live on,” he said. “This isn’t my new gf before everyone freaks out.”

A birthday kiss and a birthday cuddle with two different girls in one day? We can barely keep up!

While the couple seemed happy as could be when they were together, they recently hit a very rough patch. It all started when Lil Xan broke up with Noah on Sept. 3, claiming that she had been cheating on him — although it turns out he allegedly cheated on her. “I haven’t seen him in almost a week,” Noah said on Instagram. “Every time we tried to hang out something always got in the way. I then saw a picture of a girl on a court on his story at 2 a.m. When I FaceTimed him later on I noticed he had a hickey. He told me it was just a bruise. I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and ignored it.” But instead of letting the publicized breakup die down, Lil Xan fired back and said that their whole relationship had been faked because she was using him “to get more poppin’ in the music industry.”

There’s so much back and forth between these two that it’s like watching the U.S. Open!

Noah isn’t the only one who’s upset over this, though. Her family is too! “Miley would love to get him alone and confront him for the way he’s hurt her little sister but it’s just not worth it,” a source close to the star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows that’s only going to give him more crap to talk about on social media. Miley’s decided the best thing to do is to help Noah heal and remind her that she’s better off without someone that would treat her this badly.”

Their split has been long, drawn out and dramatic AF — and we doubt it’s going to end here. We’ll be waiting to see how Noah responds to her ex’s Playmate PDA.