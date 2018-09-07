‘KUWTK’ Preview: Kourtney Demands ‘Respect’ From Scott After Their Kids Meet Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a tense standoff on the Sept. 9 episode of ‘KUWTK’ after Scott introduces their kids to his GF, Sofia Richie, without letting her know ahead of time. Watch now!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 35, fight on the all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians over Sofia Richie, 20. When Scott introduces their kids — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and 3-year-old Reign — to Sofia, Kourtney’s not happy about it. Scott tells Kourtney she acted “annoying” earlier, and she then tells him to “be appreciative of what you have.” Scott asks her, “And you don’t think I am extremely appreciative?” Kourtney responds, “Not when you just do whatever you want.” Scott believes he’s living his life “the exact same way” Kourtney is.

The mom-of-three is upset that Scott didn’t let her know that he was going to the kids meet Sofia. “It’s called giving someone a heads up and having a respectful conversation — giving someone the respect,” she says. Scott notes that things “don’t always go as planned.” Kourtney thinks that’s just “an excuse.”

She continues: “I make sacrifices all the time and you’re not following through with the things you say you’re going to do. Then you just go and do whatever you want, and I’m not okay with it.” Scott refuses to back down with Kourt. “Do you think you’re difficult, or no?” he asks. “Do you think you’re overly controlling? Do you think there’s any chance you could ever be in denial about anything?” Kourtney knows that she is a perfectionist, but refuses to say she’s in denial.

“I think you expect a lot from a lot of people,” Scott says. “But not always can your expectations always be met, even though people are trying their hardest to please you.” Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!