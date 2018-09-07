Kim Zolciak’s Lips Look Bigger Than Ever In Rare, Makeup-Free Selfie — See Pic

Kim Zolciak just shared a rare photo of her without any makeup on, and she of course looks stunning! Her lips are also seriously plump – check them out here!

Kim Zolciak is enjoying the last few weeks of summer. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Sept. 6 to share a makeup-free selfie that she snapped while poolside. “Just one of those days,” she captioned the bare-faced photo. Kim rocks a red bandeau bikini top in the pic, and her hair is completely soaked. Her lips also look even more plump than we’ve ever seen them, which is clearly not a result of a lipliner.

Kim has been open about lip injections in the past, and even recently revealed that she’s very satisfied with how they currently look. Early last month, a fan told her in an Instagram comment that she’s “such a gorgeous woman you don’t need to lip fillers.” Kim replied back with, “I love them for now” alongside a heart emoji.

The reality star also gave a shout out to The Spa at NAPS on her makeup-free photo, saying that her “chest and face are glowing” thanks to their services. She also opened up about her various skincare treatments in August when she shared a photo with her longtime dermatologist, Dr. Chynna Steele. In the photo where she also ditched cosmetics products, Kim revealed that her doctor has been helping her with redness.

“I have issues with redness and flushing and she has the best laser ‘Excel’ to help with that!” she captioned the image of her with her doctor. “If I get hot, or when exercising, or under bright lights I get flushed I hate it but Dr. Steele has kept it at bay for a couple years now!”

Kim further explained that she receives three to four treatments a year to help prevent skin flare-ups. “Everyone is different but this is the only treatment I have found that actually works!” she said. “I only go to the best.”