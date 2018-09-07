Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Fear Kanye West’s Pornhub Gig Will Tarnish The Family’s Brand

Kanye West has been celebrating his recent partnership with Pornhub. But are sisters-in-law Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian thrilled over his latest venture? We’ve got the details!

Kanye West, 41, has never been one to shy away from making a bold statement, especially when it comes to his Yeezy line. And the outspoken rapper’s latest venture with Pornhub is no different. Kanye recently partnered up with Pornhub as the adult film website’s co-creative director for their first-ever awards ceremony at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 6. Although the “I Love It” hit-maker has been celebrating his new endeavor, sisters-in-law Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have become “alarmed.” A source close to the Kardashian sisters reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, “Khloe and Kourtney love Kanye, love his music, his shoes, his fashion, everything he does, but when they found out he was the creative director for a porn awards show, they became alarmed.”

“They just don’t really understand why Kanye would want to be a part of a porn awards show,” the pal added. “The Grammys, or any other more respectable award show, would make the sisters feel so much more comfortable. They fear Kanye’s choices could reflect badly on their whole family brand and possibly even hurt Kim in the long run. They’re wondering what wild choice Kanye will make next. Khloe even jokingly asked if he’s going to start directing in or starring in porn films next.”

But despite the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars concerns, Kim Kardashian fully supports Kanye’s creative freedom. The insider continued, “Kim loves Kanye, and has always been inspired by his creative energy. She truly believes he is a genius and she knows that he’s always going to want to push the envelope. When she found out he was planning to work on a porn awards show she was a little taken a back at first but not really that shocked.”

The 21-time Grammy winner is known for trailblazing in the music and fashion industries so Kim has likely become accustomed to her husband’s unparalleled collaborations. The source explained, “She didn’t try to stop him. It may not be Kim’s favorite project of Kanye’s, but she is still totally on board and supportive of all of Kanye’s creative freedom in everything he does and all of his decisions. However, she did make one request and asked Kanye to call her as soon as the show was over. She really hopes he is not planning to make this his new career path, that would be a problem.” In addition to the revealing Yeezy designs, Kanye also conceived the ceremony’s “bespoke erotica-inspired award statue,” for each category, according to a Pornhub press release. And who knows, if Kanye agrees to his family’s wishes, maybe he’ll be redesigning the Grammy Award statue next year?