Kendall Jenner Breaks Silence On Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement: ‘It Makes Me Happy’

Kendall Jenner stopped by ‘The Tonight Show’ on Sept. 6, and she threw in her two cents about the engagement of her longtime pals, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!

New York is the epicenter of the model universe for the next seven days as New York Fashion Week has kicked off. Jimmy Fallon used the opportunity to snag Kendall Jenner as a guest for his Sept. 6 Tonight Show. The stunning 22-year-old dished all about her hidden talent (kicking a beer bottle off a friend’s head), and Jimmy even got her to open up a bit about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s whirlwind engagement. “Whatever makes them happy, I’m happy,” she gushed. “I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time. Everybody’s happy, so it makes me happy.”

Of course, Kendall didn’t dish on her friends’ personal lives too much, and left it at that. Considering she was recently slammed for an interview answer, we don’t blame her for keeping her responses simple! Back in August, Kendall told LOVE magazine that she was extremely selective about the fashion shows she’d walk in, which infuriated other models who desperately need those jobs to make a living. “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f**k those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back,” she told the publication.

That didn’t go over so well with other working models who slammed her as privileged when Kenny’s comment was posted to LOVE’s Instagram. Russian supermodel Daria Strokous, 27, took to Instagram to share a screen grab and wrote “Whatever the f*** those girls do’ is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families.” She added, “Oh, and it’s 70 shows a season by the way and we are all f***ing proud of every single one of the girls that did it.” Kendall later issued an apology and claimed her comment was taken out of context.

As for Kendall’s love life, she said NADA about her romance with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, 22. The pair had an adorable summer romance but things seemed to have fizzled by Labor Day. Recently she was spotted on Sept. 5 making out with fellow model Anwar Hadid, 19, at Cipriani in NYC as the two are in town for New York Fashion Week.