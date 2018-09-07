Kendall Jenner’s Fiercest Runway Looks In Honor Of New York Fashion Week

It’s not Thursday, but we’re throwing it back anyway! Kendall has rocked so many runways that we just had to take a (cat)walk down memory lane. Which look is your favorite?

It’s time for a fashionable blast from the past! Kendall Jenner, 22, has walked so many runways since her debut on the Sherri Hill runway for the Spring 2012 line that we can barely wrap our brains around it. From Balmain to Anna Sui to Marc Jacobs, the 5’10” model is a Fashion Week staple in New York, Paris and Milan. And now that NYFW has officially kicked off, we’re taking a look at her most memorable looks of all time since she walked Sherri Hill in a strapless jeweled bodice, a maroon skirt — and a baby face! She has come a very long way.

After doing a couple of sweet shows with her sis, Kendall made serious strides in her modeling career when she walked the Marc Jacobs Fall 2014 show sporting a blunt bob, bleached brows and a completely sheer top. From there, the long-legged model transformed her signature smile into a fierce expression — although she brought the grin back for her 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut. Who wouldn’t? But despite her reality star status and her famous fam, Kendall has earned herself a place alongside successful models in show after show. She has gone regal for Chanel and punk for Balmain, rocking everything from gold lipstick to a green pixie. She’s fearless, sometimes taking her looks a little too far and facing backlash for rainbow dreads and fur coats.

What will she show up in next? Only time will tell. She has temporarily stopped scheduling shows to cope with her anxiety and has yet to make her NYFW debut this year — although she was spotted at dinner with rumored beau Anwar Hadid, 19, and his model sisters Bella and Gigi . on Sept. 5.

