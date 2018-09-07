Kate Spade’s New York Fashion Week Show: A Triumph After Tragic Death Of Namesake Designer

At the first fashion show since the namesake designer’s suicide, the mood was hopeful for the future. It was also a beautiful tribute to the icon that we lost.

Kate Spade debuted its seasonal show on September 6, 2018, at the New York Public Library. The grand affair showcased pieces from the Spring/ Summer 2019 collection. Kate Spade designs are usually full of fun and colorful prints and cheeky accessories. This season, at the first show since Kate Spade’s death in June, the mood was one of remembrance, but the attitudes that made the brand so successful were ever present. The clothes were a mixture of floral and bold prints that are perfect for spring. There were splashes of color, that embody the season – from lemon yellows and pastel pinks, to lime greens and lavender. In addition to the matching signature bags, models strutted down the runway wearing head scarves, adding a boho touch to the dresses, as you can see in our gallery above.

Even the hair and makeup was feminine and cheerful, pretty and playful. Makeup focused on skin, giving models a glowing radiance. Their look was dewy and fresh, and pretty. Celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec created a “grown up glitter nail” for the models. She used Essie’s Here to Stay base coat, followed by one coat of Skinny Dip, a pale pink. Then, she strategically placed Summit of Style, a copper glitter, on the nail for an “adult version of a glitter nail.”

Nicola Glass is the current creative director of Kate Spade. Previously, the position was held by Deborah Lloyd, who exited the brand in 2017. Kate Spade’s death shocked the world on June 5, 2018 when she was found in her Manhattan home by a housekeeper. Her cause of death was a suicide by hanging. Kate founded Kate Spade New York in 1993. Almost immediately, her purses became a status symbol in New York City and around the country. She sold more than 50 percent of the company in 1999, and the her remaining shares in 2006, to raise her newborn daughter.

But, at the show on September 7, the new team paid tribute to the brand’s founder with touching place cards, which read, “She left a little sparkle everywhere she went.” No truer words were spoken.