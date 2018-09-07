Is Kanye West Dissing Drake On New Song ‘I Love It’ Ft. Lil Pump? — See Lyric That Has Fans Talking

What is happening?! Kanye West has released a bizarre new song & video, and fans are convinced that he’s taking shots at Drake! See for yourself here.

New music from Yeezy is here! Kanye West, 41, debuted his new collaboration with Lil Pump, ‘I Love It’, at the Sept. 6 Pornhub Awards in Los Angeles, where he served as the creative director for the show! In addition to helping with staging the production, and dressing all of the show’s performers in his Yeezy line, Ye used the opportunity to screen his brand new music video for attendees! But – not long after the release of “I Love It,” fans took to Twitter to accuse the rapper of once again dissing Drake! “How you start a family? The condom slipped up,” Kanye spits in one verse on the song. Could he be referencing Drake’s alleged secret child, Adonis?!

Earlier this year, bad blood spewed between Drake, Kanye, and rapper Pusha-T, after a series of back and forth diss tracks from the G.O.O.D music signees took shots at Drake, and shockingly revealed that Drake had fathered a child with stripper Sophie Brussaux. Even though Kanye recently apologized for all the drama, fans are convinced he’s back to shading Drizzy. “Is Kanye dissing Drake on that song with @lilpump “how you start a family the condom slipped up” @Drake @kanyewest” one fan questioned on Twitter.

It’s possible that Ye is referencing Drake here, but hopefully it’s all in good fun. Kanye JUST got done apologizing to drake for their messy drama from the past few months. Kanye swore he didn’t spill the beans about Drake’s secret child to the world, and even took to Twitter to set the record straight. “Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office,” he said. “I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier,” he added.

If you think it’s strange that the rapper chose to reveal his new video at the Pornhub event, just wait until you actually watch the visual. It’s BIZARRE! The rapper and his fellow collaborator Lil Pump are seen beside Adele Givens in the clip, wearing oversized boxy outfits and shoes, while shuffling down a long, eerie hallway. It looks like Kanye isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself. The video comes just days after he was mocked for wearing extremely large slides.