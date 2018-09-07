Joseline Hernandez Slams Ex Stevie J: He Hasn’t Seen Our Daughter In 5 Months

Joseline Hernandez just dissed her ex Stevie J by claiming that he hadn’t seen their daughter Bonnie Bella in five months.

Joseline Hernandez came out swinging against her ex Stevie J in a new interview, in which she claims the singer hasn’t seen their 5-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella. In a recent sit-down with Bossip, Joseline talked about when she got pregnant. “You guys to realize that I’ve never had my baby for anyone other than myself,” she said. “Because when I got pregnant, I was separated; I was by myself; I was a single woman. I accepted and took care of my responsibilities without a problem. And I took it upon myself to make sure everything I did moving forward at that time, it was the best providing, no matter who was there. At the end of the day, I was going to make sure she was always good.”

However, this is obviously not the first time shade has been thrown between these two former lovebirds. Joseline shared a screengrab of the messages between her and Stevie, who she literally has saved as “a**hole” in her phone. “Will you marry me?” Stevie asked. Of course, Joseline replied, “I’m actually trying to marry someone else I really like. I’m sorry. I tried it with you. I’m liking someone else a lot.” Stevie then responded, “Coo. Damn. I love you Joseline. You stupid little b*tch.” Joseline then replied, “Bonnie’ Bella is calling.”

Despite their beef, the two have settled their contentious custody lawsuit. Stevie now pays $1,000 a month for child support, while Joseline maintains primary custody of Bonnie. On top of that, the two have also agreed to not have any romantic partners over their house when Bonnie stays over.

