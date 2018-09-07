Polaroids, Politics & Pikachu: Offset Led Jeremy Scott’s Runway Revolution As Cardi B Watched

Jeremy Scott’s New York Fashion Week shows are always full of fun and bold prints– and this year was no exception. The only thing more colorful than the show and the clothes on the runway was the A-list front row — see the pics below!

Cardi B, Gigi Hadid, Paris Jackson and many more celebs watched models on the Jeremy Scott runway from the front row at his New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 6. HollywoodLife.com was there, and saw it all unfold in person! Cardi B had us all wishing we had a relationship like hers, as she cheered on her man, Offset, as he strutted in style on the runway. Jeremy and his wild designs are loved by celebs like Madonna, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and so many more!

Don’t call it a comeback, these looks have been here. The Spring/Summer 2019 show took the term “Throwback Thursday” next level, as it quite literally took place, Thursday night. Paying homage to Jeremy’s always nineties-era aesthetic, this season followed suit. The collection included rhinestone boots, mesh, grunge-plaid prints , purple glitter-lips, and patchwork-denim filled. Supermodel, Stella Maxwell, 28, walked the show in an emblazoned sweater dress promoting bold catchphrases such as, ‘hyper’, ‘power, ‘peace’ and ‘shock.’ We LOVED the subliminal messages.

We couldn’t help but obsess over Jeremy’s strategic use of neon pink, blue, yellow and green shades sporadically throughout his collection. It instantly turned pieces such as, the NBA-inspired leather jacket with blue tulle or the pink and yellow, Pikachu selfie sweatshirt into real-life highlighters. Talk about the power of color!

Last season, at the Fall / Winter 2018 show, models like Gigi, Stella Maxwell, and Jasmine Tookes wore neon wigs. It gave the entire show a futuristic touch! Pink, purple, blue, green — no color was off-limits! We love that Jeremy takes risks in his clothing as well as his hair and makeup choices on the runway!