Jennifer Garner trained hard for her role in her new film ‘Peppermint’ and she’s showing off the fruits of her labor in a hilarious video she posted to Instagram.

Jennifer Garner can kick your ass! While it’s no doubt she’s sweet, charming, and just downright lovable, her body tells another story. In a video posted to her Instagram on Sept. 7, the actress shows off her ripped abs and chiseled arms while flexing to the Rocky theme. In the video, Jennifer manages to stay true to the adorable personality she is known for by cracking a smile while, at the same time, scaring us just a little bit. “It’s finally here! If you’re looking for a fun night out, may I suggest going to your local theatre to see #PEPPERMINTmovie?!” she captioned the post.

It’s no secret the mom-of-three loves to stay fit. After her physically demanding roles in Alias and the Elektra, she pretty much became synonymous with the term, “action star.” While she took a break from the darker roles to focus on more cheerful films, like Juno and Mother’s Day, we are glad to see she’s back to her roots.

Jennifer recently revealed the secret to her toned arms was working out with Simone De La Rue, trainer and founder of Body by Simone. To get ready for her role in Peppermint, she and Simone trained for up to two hours a day, six days a week. The results truly paid off and Jennifer looks better than ever. “We knew that we needed to look like an action figure,” Simone told Woman’s Health Magazine.

In Peppermint, Jennifer plays Riley North, a woman who becomes hell-bent on getting revenge after waking up from a coma, only to realize her husband and daughter were gunned down in a drive-by shooting. Perhaps she pulled a little inspiration from her personal life. Jennifer always plays it cool when discussing estranged husband, Ben Affleck, but we’re betting there’s got to be a little pent up anger in there somewhere. After all they’ve been through a lot, given the stress of their divorce and his recent return to rehab! Either way, Jennifer is definitely inspiring us to hit up the gym.