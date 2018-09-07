Jennifer Aniston’s Nipples Pops Out of Revealing Tank Top — See Pics

Jennifer Aniston sizzled as she stepped out on Sept. 7, in an outfit left little to the imagination! See photos of her spicy look.



Jennifer Aniston, 49, stunned while out with actress friend Amanda Anka in Los Angeles on Sept. 7, in an outfit we can’t take our eyes off of! The sheer white tank top Jen had on completely showed her nipples! As always, the Friends actress looked chic and put together, but she bravely chose to go bra-free as she romped around the city with her pal! Ready for a busy day, Jen also rocked several tote bags, a pair of shades, and carried a jacket on her arm. Click here to see the photos of Jen’s au naturale look!

Jen’s look wasn’t overtly sexy though – she paired her skimpy tank with a pair of classic tan trousers to pull her outfit together in the most chic way. Nude heels completed Jen’s look! Amanda was looking effortlessly stylish as well, in a black t-shirt and a pair of loose-fitting jeans. The two friends looked happy as they arrived in Jen’s convertible Porsche. While these ladies have never worked together on a film, but Amanda’s husband, Jason Bateman, has worked with Jen numerous times!

Jen was caught laughing in the photos from her day out, clearly having a ball, with her ex-husband Justin Theroux miles from her mind. Apparently, all Jen needs is her gal pals, because she’s too busy to date these days anyhow! “It’s difficult for Jen to date because there are so many variables that take place when she pursues anyone,” a source close to Jen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Dating is difficult for her, so wrapping herself in work life is usually the remedy to not think about it. She just can’t go out on the town and meet someone like the rest of us, so she is realizing that it will happen when it happens if it happens” the source added.

Jen don’t need no man, or undergarments! We are loving Jennifer’s bold choice to go braless! The star continuously proves to be fearless with her style choices, and we’ll keep you posted as the actress continues to serve up show-stopping looks.