Christina Aguilera, Heidi Klum & More Best Dressed At Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party

Another night, another A-list party filled with models and stars at NYFW! See the best dressed at the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS annual black tie gala below!

Beautiful models and stars showed up in their best gala attire for the New York Fashion Week’s Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party. The annual black tie event, held at the famed Plaza Hotel in New York City on Sept. 7, was star-studded and HollywoodLife.com was there, mingling with the biggest names in the industry! Christina Aguilera is the special performer at the event, and made sure all eyes were on her as she walked the red carpet in a white gown billowing with feathers. Literally, she was ensconced in the plumes to the point where you couldn’t even see her body, but she added red heels for a pop of color.

Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell looked dropped dead gorgeous in a gold and silver body hugging metallic gown. It featured sheer panels on the side that flaunted some side-boob with a cleavage baring plunging neckline. It featured intricate beadwork as well as fringe and looked like it was painted onto Shay’s killer figure.

Caitlyn Jenner rocked an elegant black outfit featuring a long black body-hugging gown with a matching satin blazer. Heidi Klum, who just announced she would be leaving Project Runway (along with Tim Gunn) to pursue their own fashion reality show with Amazon, also wore black. The stunner rocked a plunging halter top and her skirt featured a super high thigh slit showing off Heidi’s incredible legs.

Designers like Christian Siriano and Alexander Wang mingled with guests. Even athletes like Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and Olympic skiier Gus Kenworthy were there! Legendary fashion icons like Christie Brinkley, Claudia Schiffer, Coco Rocha and more glided through the ballroom, with grace and poise.Guests sipped on signature cocktails by Belvedere Vodka and drank from personalized mini bottles of Moët & Chandon. Chic! Sponsored by Infor, Stella Artois, Fujifilm instax, Estée Lauder, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Genesis, the party was truly a night to remember! Check out our gallery of the best dressed stars at the 2018 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party, right here.