Halsey & G-Eazy Are All Smiles On Dinner Date After Confirming They’re Back Together — Sweet Pic

Halsey and G-Eazy are already getting down and dirty post-reunion — elbow deep in chicken wings, that is! See the LATEST pic after they got back together, here.

A new picture has surfaced of Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 29, after the two made their reunion Instagram official on Sept. 3. They celebrated their reignited romance over Stillhouse whiskey and trays of chicken wings on Sept. 6! The performers were photographed all giggles over their hearty dinner at the Quaker Steak & Lube in Clearwater, Florida, and were at the restaurant to show their support for the whiskey company Stillhouse. Fun fact: Not only is G-Eazy a world-famous rapper, but he’s the partner and co-creative director of the alcoholic brand! The lovebirds were also in The Sunshine State for G-Eazy’s Tampa concert as part of his The Endless Summer Tour, which is happening tonight on Sept. 7.

G-Eazy’s tour was appropriately named, because it really has been an endless summer. What a roller coaster Halsey and G-Eazy’s off then on-again relationship has been these past few months! Halsey first announced her and G-Eazy are “taking some time apart” on July 3, a month after she witnessed her boyfriend’s arrest for alleged cocaine possession and assault in a Sweden airport on May 3. But the hiatus didn’t last long, because the two were photographed holding hands while leaving Travis Scott’s after-party following the MTV VMAs in New York City on Aug. 20. Three days later, a video surfaced of the “Him & I” singer dancing her rump off at G-Eazy’s concert in Ohio!

But the cherry on top was a sizzling kiss the couple shared publicly — and onstage — during G-Eazy’s show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey on Aug. 31. Seriously, you need to go watch that video ASAP…if you can handle it. What made the moment even sweeter is that the kiss happened in Halsey’s home state! We’re so happy Halsey confirmed she’s stronger than ever with G-Eazy via an Instagram selfie on Sept. 3. After some hesitation, it looks like the performers are finally ready to go for round two! As we’ve told you on Aug. 21, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that “Things aren’t back to normal just yet, but they’re working on things. — Hopefully this will lead to them getting back in each other’s good graces.”

Based on how much they’re enjoying those drumsticks, it looks like Halsey and G-Eazy are back in one another’s good graces. We knew two years of dating couldn’t just be forgotten!