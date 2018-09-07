Geoffrey Owens Reportedly Heading To Tyler Perry’s Show For 10 Episodes After Viral Grocery Store Pics

Geoffrey Owens will be returning to a small screen near you. The former ‘Cosby Show’ actor recently accepted an offer from Tyler Perry after being shamed for working a regular job.

YESSSS! There’s no shame in his game! Cosby Show star, Geoffrey Owens, 57, has signed on for 10 episodes of Tyler Perry‘s hit series The Haves and the Have Nots on OWN. The actor was met with a whirlwind week since a photo, of him bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, went viral. The photo was posted online on Aug. 30, and while several news outlets seemingly shamed Geoffrey for having a normal job, many others, including a number of celebs came to his defense. “I swept floors AFTER the @NFL. If need be, I’d do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of,” tweeted Terry Crews. While actor Blair Underwood shared Terry’s sentiments. “#NOSHAME in good, honest, hard work,” he tweeted. “He’s being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family. Much respect to you Sir!”

Several others also shared their support, but the most talked about tweet came from none other than Tyler Perry, who had much more to offer than just words of support. “#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist,” he tweeted on Sept.4. After several days passed, TMZ confirmed that Geoffrey accepted the offer to work on the show! The sixth season starts filming in Atlanta and Geoffrey will reportedly fly down there soon to join the cast.

But that’s not the end of Geoffrey’s good news. Nicki Minaj announced on her Beats 1 show Queen Radio on Sept. 5, that she would be donating $25,000 to Geoffrey to help him out. “I personally want to donate on behalf of Queen Radio $25,000 to Geoffrey Owens today. You know why? Lemme tell you something. This man is a whole f***ing legend in these streets,” she said. Geoffrey’s story is truly inspirational and is touching the hearts of people everywhere.

While Geoffrey admitted that he was embarrassed and ashamed when the picture first came out, it looks like fate had other plans for the hard working man and now he has much to celebrate. Let’s hope the opportunities keep coming. We can’t wait to see Geoffrey rock it on The Haves and the Have Nots!