Uma is coming for Mal, but Mal is not going to go down without a fight. Mal heads under the water in the highly-anticipated ‘Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story’ trailer and comes across the one and only Uma!

She’s back! Uma (China Anne McClain) has a message for Mal (Dove Cameron) in the Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story trailer: “There’s a war coming. And you, princess, I’m coming for you.” Dizzy, Harry, and Gil are there to deliver the message. “Not if I come for you first,” Mal claps back at Uma. Mal runs and jumps into the sea. When she opens a door under the water, Uma is there to greet her. The battle has only just begun between Mal and Uma! However, Mal is really in Uma’s territory now!

The Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story trailer will also be shown on Disney Channel. The special will be 10 minutes long and will air Sept. 28 at 7:40 p.m. as part of a Descendants marathon on Disney Channel that includes back-to-back showings of Descendants and Descendants 2 starting at 3:30 p.m. There will also be a Descendants-themed edition of QUIZney following the Under The Sea special on Sept. 28. Viewers can test their knowledge of Descendants trivia by watching Disney Channel and playing along in the DisneyNOW app or www.DisneyNOW.com for chances to win cash prizes. To top it all off, Disney Channel will air never-before-seen movie footage from the upcoming DCOM Descendants 3.

Descendants 3 will air in 2019. In addition to Dove and China, check out who else is returning: Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as King Ben, Thomas Doherty as Harry Hook, and Dylan Playfair as Gil. Mal’s father, Hades, will be making his wicked debut in the movie as well.