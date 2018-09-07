Joseph Randle: Ex-Dallas Cowboys Star Reportedly Arrested For Rape

This is shocking. Joseph Randle, a former Dallas Cowboys player, was arrested and charged with rape in Sedgwick County, Kansas.

Ex-Dallas Cowboy running back, Joseph Randle, has been arrested and booked on a rape charge, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that jail records claim Joseph was arrested at 3:43 AM on Sept. 7, and is being held without bond in a local detention center in Sedgwick County, KS. HollywoodLife.com can also independently confirm that a 26-year-old man by the name of Joseph David Randle was arrested and booked on Sept. 7, on a rape charge, but we are working to establish that it is the former football player. Details surrounding the rape allegations are unclear as of this moment.

Drafted in 2013, Joseph played for the Dallas Cowboys for two and a half years until he was released by the team and suspended by the NFL in the middle of the 2016 season for violating conduct. The details were murky surrounding his suspension, but the year prior, Joseph was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana after police received a call about domestic violence with a weapon after an incident between Joseph and the mother of his son. At that point, it was the second time in four months he had been arrested. The first time was in Oct. 2015, when he was caught shoplifting.

Unfortunately, after his release from the NFL, Joseph continued to have run-ins with the law. In February 2016, just a month after he was fired, Joseph was found guilty of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, criminal threat, marijuana possession, and for allegedly hitting three people with a car after he got upset over a game of beer pong. Joseph has been in jail the last two years for the crime, and was just sentenced on June 22, 2018 for the crime. The judge gave the former footballer five years of probation, with the consideration to end it early if he follows the rules and stays out of trouble. Additionally, under the rules of his probation, Joseph was told to undergo treatment and therapy, take his prescribed medication and stay away from drugs and alcohol.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Joseph Randle’s lawyers for comment on this story.