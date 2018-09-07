Josiah Duggar is the ultimate prankster, but Lauren is giving it her best shot in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 10 episode of ‘Counting On.’ Get ready to LOL!

Jessa, Kendra, and Lauren went to the thrift shop to pick out date night outfits for Ben, Joe, and Josiah. Lauren decides to take the opportunity to prank her man in this hilarious EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Sept. 10 episode. The girls head back to Joe and Kendra’s place and hand over their outfits to the boys. “Josiah’s played many a pranks on lots of people and on me, and I wanted to pay him back and show him I can play a prank too,” Lauren says. Lauren and Josiah got married in June 2018.

Lauren’s outfit for Josiah includes a hospital gown and pajama pants. Yes, really. While Ben and Joe look super spiffy in their outfits, Josiah looks like he just rolled out of bed. Everyone gets a good laugh out of Lauren’s prank, especially when Josiah first walks out into the living room. She really caught him off guard! “Josiah is the prankster, so the fact that Lauren was brave enough to pull off a prank like this on Josiah, I thought it was just so great,” Jessa says.

Josiah definitely didn’t see this outfit coming. “So I spent all this time on Lauren getting her a nice dress and everything, and then she gives me this hospital gown and these pajama bottoms that look like a college student in med school walking out of his apartment,” Josiah says. He also notes that the outfit “looked horrible.” Thankfully, Lauren got him a second outfit that’s much more suitable for date night! Although, it would have been really hilarious to see him where that ensemble out! Counting On airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.