Cher, 72, Admits She Works Out ‘A Lot’ Of Times A Week & Reveals Her Best Butt Exercises

Cher looks beyond amazing for her age! The singer revealed some of her secrets to staying in such great shape during an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ & we’re sharing her best tips here!

Cher, 72, is in tip-top shape, and has the kind of body most of us can only dream of at her age. If you’re wondering how she does it, don’t worry! The singer shared some of her secret tips to staying in shape, especially, how she keeps her derriere so fit. “We want to know your butt exercises,” Ellen Degeneres, 60, said to Cher, during the singer’s appearance on her television show. Cher was more than happy to dish out some tips! “Well, I have a number of them,” the star revealed. “OK, so you get down on all fours, and you put your leg up, like you make an L with your leg, and you do it up like that, and you do fire hydrants,” she told Ellen. Good luck trying to keep up with Cher though, she also revealed that she does three sets of 25!

Cher keeps fit by making sure she sticks to a routine schedule. “Not every day, but a lot of times,” she says about her weekly workout routine. In addition to fire hydrants, Cher swears by power plates and squats. She confessed to Ellen that she is all about the old fashioned exercises that never fail her! There is one modern workout sensation Cher is obsessed with though. She loves Zumba! Don’t be expecting to run into the iconic singer at your local Zumba studio though – the singer says she takes classes from the comfort of her own home.

Even Ellen can’t seem get over Cher’s youthful looks. “Can you believe…she’s 72-years-old!” Ellen told her audience during the interview. Those wanting to look toned like the singer, should hit the ground with a good old classic plank, according to the pop icon.”I could do it for two minutes without a sweat,” Cher said, when asked how long she can hold a plank for.”Did you see me doing a plank with Harry Smith?” she also candidly asked Ellen. The Mamma Mia star recently squared off with Harry to see who could hold a plank the longest. Of course, Cher won that one!

It’s a good thing Cher has the stamina to keep up with her busy lifestyle – she has a LOT going on right now! The singer also announced on Ellen’s show that she is set to embark on the ‘Here We Go Again Tour,’ her first North American trek in five years! The massive 30-stop tour comes in support of her upcoming ABBA tribute album Dancing Queen. Tickets for the shows go on sale September 14th.