Cardi B, Khloé Kardashian & More Share Sexy Post-Baby Body Reveals In Skimpy Looks

With the hard work that comes with pregnancy and giving birth, it’s no wonder that celeb moms love to show off their post-baby bods once that baby bump is gone. And what better way to do so than with a skimpy outfit?!

Hot mamas! After nine long months of carrying a baby, celeb moms are eager to hit the gym and shed that baby weight. Getting back to your pre-baby body is no easy task– even though these celebs make it look like one! The epic “snap back” is a heavily anticipated moment for most celeb moms and for their fans, too. Check out the gallery above of stars like Cardi B, Khloé Kardashian, and of course, “snap back Queen,” Kim Kardashian, showing off their post baby bodies in barely-there outfits.

Less than two months after giving birth to baby Kulture, Cardi B was back to her old self again. The rapper took to Instagram on Aug. 25, to post a sexy shot of her, in just a bra and booty shorts, looking like she was never pregnant. Meanwhile, Khloé, who gave birth to her first daughter, True Thompson, in April, recently posted a photo of her in a bikini, flashing her rock hard abs. Khloé maintained a strict workout routine while pregnant and it looks like it majorly paid off.

Of course, no one does it better than the self-proclaimed “snap back queen,” Kim K. The star has given birth twice and managed to outdo herself each time, by looking fiercer and fitter with each kid. Kim even managed a snap back of epic proportions with daughter Chicago–who she didn’t even give birth to! Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child via gestational carrier, yet somehow Kim is the fittest she’s ever been. Amazing!

Other celebs who showed off their post baby bodies in skimpy outfits include Beyoncé, who looked incredible months after giving birth to twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, as well as Ciara, Megan Fox, and more!