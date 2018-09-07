Mac Miller Dead: Post Malone, Chance The Rapper & More Mourn The Rapper

Celebs have been flooding social media to pay tribute to Mac Miller after the 26-year-old rapper died of an apparent overdose. J. Cole, Khalid and more spoke out.

After the tragic news that Mac Miller, 26, passed away of an alleged drug overdose, fans and celebrities alike took to social media to mourn the “Self Care” rapper. Fellow musicians Khalid and Wiz Khalifa were some of the first stars to pay tribute to Mac. “This hurts my heart man RIP bro,” Khalid wrote, while Wiz said, “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy.” Chance The Rapper mourned his friend as well, writing, “I don’t know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”

Pop stars were quick to add their kinds words into the mix. Fifth Harmony member Dinah Jane tweeted, “Lost for words … please be kind to yourselves. I can’t even believe I’m hash tagging this #RIPMacMiller prayers up x.” Shawn Mendes showed his support as well, writing, “Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller,” which Khelani echoed with, “I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH I F**KING LOVE YOU DUDE THE GREATEST.”

Charlie Puth expressed what everyone seemed to be feeling plain and simple. “NO NO NO,” he wrote. Diplo, Amber Rose and Soulja Boy did the same with, “RIP Mac Miller,” while J. Cole said, “F**kkkkkk.” Jaden Smith added, “Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You.” Post Malone‘s lengthier tweet read, “God f**king dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f**king love you mac.”

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic mourned the rapper as well. “You were a super nice, funny and warm dude and I really enjoyed the time we got to hang together in the studio… Pittsburgh for life man, you will be missed.”

Other artists took to Instagram to show their support. Lil Xan posted a photo captioned, “I don’t wanna do this shit no more, rest in peace to my hero.” Mac was dressed casually in the pic in a long sleeve and sweats, throwing up a peace sign. Lil Yachty put up a picture with the rapper, as well. They were grinning over FaceTime. “Rest In Peace Big Mac. Amazing Energy. solid & postive. So many things we was pose to do… one day we still will brother….Live on brother !!!!!!!”

“Rest in Paradise. You embraced me before I was I was signed. You brought a Belt I made back in the days and linked me with ‘Daily breads’ to do a collab with your friends brand. I hope you felt no pain in your transition! Love always. Very sad news,” Asap Ferg said on Instagram. Amine posted a photo of Mac with a big smile on his face and wrote, “You always congratulated me on the little sh*t i did and made me feel great about my work. I can’t believe this right now. a true artist and true friend. you will be remembered as one of the greats. love you mac, rest easy.”

Solange and Victoria Justice also expressed their devastation over Mac’s death. “Rest in your peace Mac Miller. Always exuded so much kindness and goodness. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all,” Solange said. Victoria wrote, “Devastating news to hear about another young person overdosing…this time losing their life. RIP Mac Miller, gone far too soon.”