Pregnant Carrie Underwood Cancels Several Shows Just 1 Week Before Album Release: Is She OK?

Carrie is supposed to be promoting her ‘Cry Pretty’ album, but the country singer has cancelled appearances ‘due to an illness.’ What is going on?

Carrie Underwood, 35, is releasing her Cry Pretty album on Sept. 14 and had a bunch of appearances planned to get everyone excited. But while she planned to meet with fans on Sept. 5, headline The Long Road Festival the next day and perform in Radio 2 Live at Hyde Park the day after that, all of these things were cancelled! A statement released by UMG Nashville said this was “due to illness,” continuing, “She looks forward to resuming promotion for her new album, Cry Pretty, soon.” But since Carrie announced just last month that she and husband Mike Fisher, 38, were expecting their second child together, most are assuming this has something to do with her pregnancy.

Even though a lot of celeb mommas do it, performing pregnant is no easy feat, which is why we love that the majority of fans have been supportive of her cancellations on social media. “She’s pretty darn pregnant,” one wrote. “I would hate for her to do an event when she’s this under the weather! The real priority is her and her baby’s health.” Another added “I hope all is well and momma and baby-to-be are well! We love you Carrie.” The Long Road Festival booked Aaron Roston to replace her set, while Radio 2 wished her well and said they looked forward to having her back in the future. So all’s well that ends well — as long as Carrie is okay!

While she hasn’t said anything on social media just yet, we’re sure she’ll explain herself soon. The lady loves her fans! The good news is, Carrie won’t be pregnant when her Cry Pretty 360 Tour begins in March — she will be on the road with her husband, her son and her newborn — which makes cancellations a lot less likely. Especially with Mike on diaper duty! “He’s such a good dad,” a source close to the fam told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has no problems changing diapers or getting up in the middle of the night. When Carrie goes on her tour next year after she has the baby, Mike is already planning to support her on the road.”