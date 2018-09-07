Cardi B Shows Off Sexy Hour-Glass Figure In Tight Bodysuit 2 Mos. After Giving Birth — See Knockout Pic

How does Cardi look this good less than two months after welcoming her first child to the world? She just showed off her perf post-baby bod, and you’ve got to take a look!

Hot mom alert! Cardi B, 25, gave birth to baby Kulture on July 10, but you’d never guess. The new mom bounced back in record time, and she’s showing off her perfect post-baby body on Instagram to prove it. “Whole lotta woman,” she captioned her latest pic, posing in front of a hotel room door in a black strapless bodysuit. With the skintight lace ‘fit hugging her curves, the rapper looked like she could have been on the catwalk. Her glam makeup, bouncy bob and shiny nails sure didn’t hurt. And judging by a later pic, she paired the bodysuit with a pair of leopard-print pants to complete the fierce NYFW look.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has wowed us with her amazing body after giving birth — although she still has yet to give us a glimpse of more than Kulture’s hands and feet. Seven weeks after her baby was born, the rapper shared a nude photo with her fans on social media. She was rocking blonde and pink hair, while showing off her peacock thigh tattoo. “I DO WHAT I LIKE, I DO, I DO,” she wrote. So what does she do to get a fantastic post-baby bod like this? Don’t be disappointed, but she doesn’t have any helpful tips for new mommas.

“I’ve never been the type to work out,” she admitted during an Instagram live video. “To be honest with you, I never stepped a foot in the gym. The reason why my body been always crazy fit, I’m naturally slim.”

No secrets for us, but that’s fine. We’ll enjoy this flawless picture of Cardi anyway. One fan put it perfectly, commenting, “Watching you grow as a performer and woman to a mom and a wife is nothing but inspiration. Keep up the great work. You excel at everything you put your mind to.” YES!