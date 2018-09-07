Blake Shelton ‘Supporting’ Gwen Stefani During Challenging Parental Mediation With Ex Gavin Rossdale

Blake Shelton is sticking by Gwen Stefani’s side as she goes through ‘stressful’ custody mediation with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Find out how he’s her stress relief, here!

Two years after agreeing on a divorce settlement, Gwen Stefani, 48, is back to the negotiation table with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 52! But a renewed talk on custody rights over their sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4, isn’t scaring away Gwen’s boyfriend of three years, Blake Shelton, 42. Rather, he’s been nothing but her cheerleader, and we’ve learned how! “Blake has been a total rock for Gwen as she deals with stressful mediation with Gavin over different parenting issues and styles,” a source close to Gwen and Gavin shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Blake can’t do much more than listen and be loving and supportive as Gwen battles with Gavin over custody issues and how she wants to raise the boys.”

As we’ve told you, news first broke of Gwen and Gavin’s disagreement on Sept. 7. Gavin reportedly wanted to see his kids more since his schedule has recently freed up, the idea of which Gwen headbutted because she believes Gavin — lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist in Bush — “still very much leads a rock star lifestyle,” according to an E! News source. The source also claimed that Gwen thinks her sons should be under her care “the majority of the time,” especially now that they’re older and therefore “taking their school work and activities seriously.” Now, as the parents hash it out, Blake has been a silent yet supportive bystander. Our source continues, “Blake wishes he could do more, but he is pretty powerless and can only support Gwen. But that is what she needs right now, Gwen is really glad she has Blake by her side, giving her the confidence to fight for what she feels is best for her kids. She is grateful to have Blake with her during this challenging time.”

And when hasn’t Blake been Gwen’s rock! That’s a rhetorical question, because the answer is zero, as far as we know. He’s not only a great boyfriend but a family man too, as he was photographed hanging out with Gwen and her sons during a shopping trip on July 1. And talk about a major AW moment — the country singer was even carrying Apollo! He had also offered to babysit Gwen’s kiddos before her Just A Girl Las Vegas residency kicked off on June 27, as we previously reported on April 10. Can these two just get married already?

In light of Gwen and Gavin’s recent custody mediation, this news doesn’t surprise us. Blake’s unfazed by anything, as the “I Lived It” singer let us know in the tweet above!